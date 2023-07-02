For Rafael Marcondes, president of the association of the so-called “Fantasy games”, there would be more legal security for investments in companies in the sector

the president of ABFS (Brazilian Association of Fantasy Sports), Rafael Marcondes, 42 years old, said that the online games sector could grow more than 120% until 2026, when the next elections will be held.

The condition for this to happen is the approval of the gaming legal frameworkby Federal Deputy Kim Kataguiri (Brazil-SP Union). The text has already been approved in the Chamber and is awaiting a vote in the Senate plenary.

Rafael said that the new rule will bring legal certainty for risk investors to put money in the sector.

Today, the market moves R$ 12 billion annually and hires 12,000 people. Being able to reach US$ 30 million. Estimated hiring exceeds 30,000. The sector has a turnover of US$ 200 billion worldwide. The United States and China are the ones that earn the most, with just over US$ 40 billion annually each.

“No investor wants to contribute resources in a gray market, which does not have clear guidelines or a state seal admitting the activity as lawful. Sector regulation does this and is directly linked to sector growth,” he said in an interview with Power360.

Watch (26min20s):

Rafael tem is a gaming law professor, he completed an MBA in the United States and Spain, always focusing on the games industry. He is the head of the legal department of the “king of pitaco“, a fantasy game application, in which users can schedule football teams for the main championships, make investments and compete for prizes. More than 14 million downloads of the app.

Read some of the main points of the interview:

Sector growth potential

“In Brazil, 74.5% of Brazilians are fans of some type of electronic game. It is a higher average than the global one, around 40%. That is why they estimate that Brazil could be the 3rd largest in the world. Today, it is in the 10th position“.

fantasy games

“Rei do pitaco is a startup environment, 100% online. There are people from all over Brazil. There are 140 employees. The fantasy sector has 25 companies in Brazil, with an average of 15 to 16 employees. In 3 years, we went from 3 employees to 140“.

Gambling vs skill games

“Electronic games stem from skills, whether cognitive, mental or logical. They are technically called skill games. Gambling is characterized by the results depending on luck or bad luck. They are random factors. The regulatory framework makes clear the difference“.

domain of startups

“This is an industry dominated by startups. These are companies with a great idea, but without resources, they need investors. No investor wants to contribute resources in a gray market, which does not have clear guidelines or a state seal admitting the activity as lawful. Sector regulation does this and is directly linked to sector growth“.

High interest rates are a problem

“Current scenario is very challenging for all startups. Very high interest rates and global instability. It is an additional challenge, it makes fundraising difficult“.