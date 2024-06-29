Apple managed to convince developers like Capcom and Ubisoft to bring their flagship series, Assassin’s Creed and resident Evil, to the iPhone. So you might think that games are a hit on iOS, but new information suggests that’s not the case.

It seems that consumers who own these mobile phones are not attracted by AAA video games like those mentioned above, but rather prefer those that are simpler and more manageable.

That is what comes to light with the level of demand they have both Assassin’s Creed Mirage as Resident Evil Villagewhich is lower than expected.

A report from a well-known media outlet claims that the games are ‘commercial failures’, and even speculates that Apple paid the companies to bring these titles to the iPhone. In the case of the video game Assassin’s Creed mentioned above has just over 123 thousand downloads since June 6.

Fountain: Ubisoft.

But less than 3,000 people paid the $49.99 needed to unlock the full game. Its daily downloads are now under 3K, which is much less than a typical mobile title.

Assassin’s Creed Rebellionwhich was made for mobile, had 2 million downloads in the same period, and generated 612% more revenue than the other game in the assassin series. Capcom’s games are not doing well either.

Our estimates suggest under 3,000 people have paid $49.99 to play Assassin’s Creed Mirage on iPhone since it launched on June 6. Those other console ports have bombed, too: https://t.co/0kXXlfZHbY — mobilegamer.biz (@mobilegamerbiz) June 25, 2024

In the case of the remake of Resident Evil 4which came out in December, has 375 thousand installs but only 7 thousand players paid $29.99 to unlock it. Regarding Resident Evil Village Fewer people paid. We are talking about 5,750 people who paid $15.99.

Fountain: Capcom.

Some say that iPhone owners prefer more casual titles, with touch controls and ideal for short gaming sessions.

Some say that iPhone owners prefer more casual titles, with touch controls and ideal for short gaming sessions.

With details from MobileGamer.biz.