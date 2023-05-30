Today a new list of games that will be added to the catalog of games at the beginning of January came to light. Xbox GamePass, a list that comes for all the tastes of users who enjoy different genres. However, for there to be new additions to the library, it is necessary to have some sacrifices.

So next June, 15 some titles will say goodbye to this service to make way for new additions. In this case there are no great losses, but it is not ruled out that there are fans who will miss certain titles. After all, there are deliveries that achieve their niche precisely thanks to this membership.

Here’s the list of those leaving:

– Bridge Constructor Portal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– Chorus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– Maneater (Cloud, Console and PC)

– Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console and PC)

– Serious Sam 4 (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)

New things come to this service every month, but for now there is a drought of important names, so users will have to keep waiting for titles like Starfield to join and surprise in every aspect. Yes indeed, Hollow Knight Silksong It is one of the games that arrive every day GamePass, so on that date it will be full of users.

Via: XboxNews

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly one of the losses would be Maneater, a game in which we are in the role of a shark. Beyond that there is nothing so important that can be missed on the platform.