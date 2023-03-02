It’s pretty clear that GamePass It is a platform that can be considered ephemeral, this with respect to the content that it has inside and that does not properly belong to Microsoft. For that same reason, some games from external companies are withdrawn from the platform, since the agreements and contracts have come to an end, and of course, they are not renewed.

During this month some important titles will no longer be available to users, the one that attracts the most attention is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which has been in the membership for a long time. There are also others that players can miss, including indie productions like Goat Simulator and Undertale.

Here the complete list:

–F1 2020

–Goat Simulator

–Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

–Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

–Paradise Killer

–Young Souls

–Undertale

–Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

As for the date for the games to leave the service, it will be the next March, 15th when they can no longer be played. Thus being replaced by other titles that will be added in the coming weeks. Clear examples of new incorporations are Atomic Heart and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in a couple of days.

via: PureXbox

Editor’s note: It’s sad for a game as important as Guardians of the Galaxy to go away, but at least in a few months big things like Lies of P, even Hollow Knight Silksong will be added on day one, one by one.