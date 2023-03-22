A short time ago, the games that come to the platform were revealed. xbox game pass to end the month of March, and of course the most outstanding could be Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom. However, something that should always be kept in mind is the withdrawal of some titles from the catalog, and it has just been mentioned which ones are leaving the service.

Among the most outstanding that can be seen from the different aspects of GamePass, we can find Double Dragon Neonas well as Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, which were loved by the public. On the other hand, MLB The Show 22 He’s leaving the platform for something specific, and that’s because his successor, this year’s version, joins the library.

Here is the list of the games that are leaving on March 31st:

– Double Dragon Neon (Cloud and Consoles)

– Clustertruck (Cloud, Consoles and PC)

– MLB The Show 22 (Cloud and Consoles)

– Power Rangers: Battle For the Grid (Cloud, Consoles and PC)

–Kraken Academy!! (Cloud, Consoles and PC)

– A Memoir Blue (Cloud, Consoles and PC)

– Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Consoles and PC)

For now, the platform has remained modest in terms of releases, but promising elements such as Ghostwire: Tokyo, Redfall and Starfield. Added to this are third-party companies with the most anticipated games, we include two big names such as Lies of P and also Hollow Knight: Silk Song.

Via: XboxNews

Editor’s note: Things that could really be missed a lot are not really gone, but it is understood that one of these video games perhaps had its specialized audience. However, great titles are going to be added in the coming months to follow.