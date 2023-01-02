2023 is positioned to be a great year for all users of xbox game pass. In this way, a list was recently released with some of the novelties that we will see over the next 12 months, thus revealing the news and outputs for this platform throughout the month of January.

Started with the bad news, It is expected that from next January 15, 2023the upcoming games are no longer available on Xbox Game Pass:

–Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc AE (Xbox and PC)

–Nobody Saves the World (Xbox and PC)

–pupperazzi (Xbox and PC)

–The Anacrusis (Xbox and PC) – preview

–Windjammers 2 (Xbox and PC)

However, it is not all bad news. While we don’t have a full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass at this time, We already know that the following titles will be available on this service this month:

–persona 3 portable (Xbox, PC and Cloud) — January 19, 2023

–Persona 4 Golden (Xbox, PC and Cloud) — January 19, 2023

–Monster Hunter Rise (Xbox and PC) — January 20, 2023

–Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition (Xbox and Cloud) — January 31, 2023

–Inkulinati — January 31 (Xbox and PC)

While the list of games leaving the service is pitiful, with titles like Windjammers 2 Y Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc AE being the great losses, there is a good list of games on the way to Xbox Game Pass. On related issues, this service would have a subscription with commercials. Similarly, here we tell you how much money you save with a Game Pass subscription.

Editor’s Note:

Monster Hunter Rise on Xbox is something I look forward to, as I will be able to play with several friends who have had the opportunity to try this title. Along with this, the Persona games will surely draw the attention of more than one who has wanted to get into this series.

Via: Xbox