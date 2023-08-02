A new month means new games in xbox game pass, but it also implies that some titles will leave the service to make way for the news. A total of four games will drop out GamePass on August 15, but as usual, you can save up to 20% with the membership discount to keep those games in your library.

This month, you can say goodbye to Hideo Kojima’s post-apocalyptic messaging game, Death Strandingto the punch brawler Midnight Fight Expressto the artistic RPG Edge of Eternity and to the strategic Total War: Warhammer III.

Death Stranding was added to GamePass for pc in August 2022, offering support for ultra-wide display, photo mode, high frame rate, and crossover content. The game has not reached yet Xbox One neither xbox series x and before it was exclusive to PlayStation. As for the new additions this month, the excellent platformer Sky blue is out now and will join other games like A Short Hike, everspace 2 and more. The subscription service has also increased its price since July 6, due to the increase in membership fees.

On the other hand, there is now Xbox Game Pass Corewhich will replace xbox live gold in September, and this more affordable service offers a collection of more than 25 games in Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Via: gamespot

Author’s note: Is it my impression? Or there hasn’t been anything this flashy for Xbox Game Pass in a while (after Hi Fi Rush). Let’s hope this improves in September.