The month of September has finally arrived, therefore there are online video game services that offer us new titles to enjoy, and Xbox is showing off quite a bit with Starfield, the more titles that will take players by surprise. However, the additions have their sacrifices, and that is precisely to remove some releases that have expired in question according to the publishers.

Here the list of games that leave GamePass from September 15:

–Amazing Cultivation Simulator (PC)

– Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– Leak: Melodies of Steel (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– Metal Hellsinger (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– Tainted Grail: Conquest (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– Train Sim World 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

It is worth mentioning, that more games are announced every week for xbox game passso we will have to wait a short time to find out what will arrive in the following weeks.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Things that are going to hurt the fans don’t really go away, so they really pass without pain or glory. Those who do stand out are those who join the platform.