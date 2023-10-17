We are just a short time away from the end of the month of October, but there is still news about services like Game Pass, which will incorporate high-quality titles, and some others that really are not as striking as one would expect. However, with each addition you have to pay a price, as there are games that say goodbye to the platform and that have quite a striking weight on it.

Among the important elements are Signaliswhich is a kind of tribute to the survival horror of the era of the PlayStation but with original details that have appealed to those most nostalgic for that era of video games. Another one who also retires is Persona 5 Royalgame of Atlus with many hours of content and has also been considered among the best Japanese RPGs in history.

Here the complete list:

– Gunfire Reborn

– Kill It With Fire

– Persona 5 Royal

– Signalis

– Solasta Crown of the Magister

It is worth mentioning that the 31 October It is the deadline to be able to try these video games that have a little of everything, from big AAA and also some indies that had their own audience at the time of their launch and perhaps a little later. Added to that is that there is a 20% percent discount to purchase them in case someone has been convinced with one.

As for good additions, we highlight that the October 26th arrives Dead Space in its remake version, something that is surprising because it has not even been on the market for a year.

Via: XboxNews

Editor’s note: Without a doubt they are important losses, but in exchange there is something that attracts a lot of attention like Dead Space, so we could conclude that it is a fair exchange.