Something that should be taken into consideration when hiring a streaming service is that certain types of content leave the platform, this is mostly because a right of use agreement has come to an end and for some reason or another it does not it has been renewed. This is something that often happens on pages like Netflix, Prime Video and more.

In the part of video games we have GamePass, Platform of Microsoft that month by month videogames are changing, since some do not have the expected popularity and therefore, it is not profitable to continue paying for a space in this service. For that reason, the titles that will soon be released from this one have been released.

These are the games that are leaving next 15 th of May:

– Before We Leave (Cloud, Console and PC)

– Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Hearts of Iron IV (PC)

–Her Story (PC)

– Umurangi Generation: Special Edition (Cloud, Console and PC)

It is worth mentioning that the month of May is just beginning, so players have a few more days to complete these games in case they have already started. For their part, if they have been convinced with any of them, they have a special discount for Game Pass users, this starts at 20%.

Via: XboxNews

editor’s note: There really aren’t any big names leaving the platform, if anything Danganronpa is one of the major releases and still remains in a specific niche. The others are somewhat unknown.