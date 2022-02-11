Anyone who works in an office knows that if you have a sure parody of what happens in everyday life is the series The Office, which had an original British version and later an American version. The latter, with actor Steve Carell as the main character Michael Scott, an idiot manager, pretentious and naively patriarchal team boss, got a game version for mobile. The adventure is to make a profit to stop Dunder Mifflin from downsizing and heads rolling. The problem is that Scott spends all his time in the game complaining about the team, making weak jokes and spending it where he shouldn’t, hence the game.

Like any mobile hobby, it can quickly lose its interest. But it’s even possible

choose favorite episodes to interact and play. It’s clear: we’re not going to be able to save Scott’s business…

(Note published in issue 1260 of Revista Dinheiro)