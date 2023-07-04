For a few months the fans of konami are celebrating the return of the company to the video game environment, since silent hill and Metal Gear Solid they will bring some remakes to the table. However, while Solid Snake returns to the equation, an HD collection of its most iconic games will be released in the form of a collection.

Before its revelation a few months ago, people wondered if these games were going to be able to be purchased individually, and fortunately for some, it will be possible to buy them that way. Konami itself mentioned that they can be purchased at $20 USD each one, so it will be the same price to buy in a package or buy them little by little.

It is worth mentioning that it has not been mentioned if these games will have an individual launcher or if there will be certain restrictions, and it is that with the assembly shown in the last trailer, there is an interface to access the titles. In turn, it was previously confirmed that the physical edition in nintendoswitch will require additional download.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 lwill bequeath andl October 24 to PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: gamerant

Editor’s note: It would have much more magic to buy the games in the bundle, since the physical version looks great on its cover. Also, it’s unlikely that people are looking for just one specific title, unless they don’t want to shell out $60 in one payment.