Games | Game company Remedy confirmed that it is developing a sequel to the award-winning Control game

Finn the game company Remedy confirms that it is making a full-scale sequel to its Control game released in 2019.

The company announced on Friday afternoon that it had entered into a joint development and publishing agreement for the Control 2 game with the game company 505 Games. According to the release, Remedy will publish the sequel to Control for PC, 505 Games for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X and S platforms. The game is built on Remedy’s own Northlight game engine.

According to Remedy, the development budget of the project, which is currently in the concept development phase, is 50 million euros. The investments related to the game’s development, marketing and post-release expansions, as well as the game’s net income, are divided equally between the two game studios.

However, the game’s intellectual property rights remain owned by Remedy.

Italian Digital Bros subsidiary 505 Games was also the publisher of the original Control.

Remedy already said in the summer of 2021 that it had agreed with 505 Games on upper-level terms for the development of the higher-budget Control game. Before Friday, the project was called by the code name “Heron”.

“I’m proud to now confirm that the game previously codenamed Hero is Control 2. It’s a full-fledged sequel to our award-winning Control game,” CEO of Remedy Tero Virtala says in the company’s press release.

In the year Released in 2019, Control has won numerous international awards in the game industry. For example, gaming media IGN chose Control as the best game of 2019. At the Game Awards gala in the same year, Control was awarded with the award for best visual design.

The price of the company’s stock, listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, skyrocketed after the publication of the announcement. The company’s share price finally rose by 5.4 percent during Friday’s trading day.