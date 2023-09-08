For a few weeks it has been mentioned that a new Nintendo Direct is going to take place this month of September, with announcements that could imply important things for the end of the life of switches. And now that we are moving into that month, some users have started to comment on which games we will be seeing during this presentation.

The leaker known as Pyoro He is the one who released this information, and for some it may go unnoticed by another insider, but it turns out that he has been successful in some of his announcements before. The first of them alludes to the franchise of f-zerowhich could return either for the classics of GBA on Switch Online or a remaster of the installment of Game Cube.

After this minor things have been mentioned like a new trailer for Super Mario RPG, which would change few details so that the original experience does not get away completely and that fans can enjoy the game. To this is added that they would finally name the mysterious game of the Princess peachincluding a trailer that finally reveals the focus of its gameplay.

Among the ads that hit Pyoro previously we have Super Mario Bros. Wonder, since I am talking about the revelation of a new Mario in two dimensions, something that was fulfilled shortly after saying it. There are also games like Samba de Amigo: Party Central, Sonic Superstars And till Everbody 1-2-Switch!

For now, Nintendo has not revealed the date for a next direct.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: The truth is I already want a new Nintendo Direct, but I think it would be much better if they do it for October, although it could also outshine games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder itself, so we’ll see if Nintendo says something.