Games For Gaza it’s a bundles with more than 250 games, launched on itch.io to raise funds for Medical Aid For Palestinians (MAP), which is responsible for bringing medical aid to the populations victims of Israeli retaliation, following the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023.

Lots of participation

The cover of the bundle

At the time of writing this news the bundle has already raised 168,362.73 dollars, on a initial goal of 10,000 dollars. There are still just under 11 days to participate, with a minimum bid of $10. In total 11,197 people contributed.

In the description of the bundle we can read:

In response to the current crisis in Gaza and occupied Palestine, we have created this package to raise funds for the organization “Medical Aid For Palestinians”. All funds raised will go to the organization.

From the organization’s website: “MAP’s vision is a future in which all Palestinians have access to an effective, sustainable and locally managed health care system, as well as full recognition of their rights to health and dignity.

Through our programs in the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem and Lebanon, we collaborate with trusted and experienced local partners to realize this vision. Our programs, designed and implemented by Palestinians, provide access to essential health services and develop local knowledge and skills to address Palestinian health problems. In times of humanitarian emergency, we are ready to respond quickly with aid and assistance.

MAP also undertakes to bear witness to the injustices caused by occupation and conflict. We act in the UK and internationally to ensure Palestinian voices are heard at the highest levels, to push for the political and social problems that undermine Palestinian health and dignity to be addressed.”

Of course there are also games to consider, which come from different development studios, all very sensitive to the themes of the bundle. We mention Arcade Spirits, Hyper Gunsport and Muddledash. Note that we are talking about “games” and not strictly video games, because many of the products in the bundle are pen and paper games.