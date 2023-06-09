Yesterday was quite an important day for the video game industry, since the Summer Game Fest event was presented, where several titles were presented for the first time, and some others reaffirmed their release dates. However, little is said about the show that took place minutes after it finished, the Return Direct.

Here, independent games were revealed that more than a meticulous in the industry will like, since many of them are unique, including The Talos Principle 2, Wizard With a Gun, Baby Steps, Human Fall Flat 2 and Sludge Life 2. Each one with its unique characteristics and that are just a few months away from coming out on consoles and PC.

Here you can see their trailers:

The Talks Principle 2

It launches sometime in 2023 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.

Wizard with a Gun

It will come to PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Baby Steps

It will be released on PS5 and PC in 2024.

Human Fall Flat 2

Sludge Life 2

It is worth mentioning, that they plan to reveal more material and dates in the coming months.

Via: Return

Editor’s note: Certainly plenty of games worth exploring at your own pace. It is necessary that these projects exist, since they are a space to show interesting technologies to the public.