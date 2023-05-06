La Gazzetta dello Sport joins Flovatar, a successful project in the world of NFTs, and launches a new Casa dello Sport

Sportvatar is the new platform of La Gazzetta dello Sport and Flovatar, created for sports enthusiasts from all over the world. A new home to welcome sports lovers globally in an engaging, fun and innovative way, to allow everyone to concretely demonstrate their passion in a new and open context. The number one newspaper in Italy in the world of sport has joined Flovatar, a successful and innovative project in the NFT world, which has been constantly evolving in the web3 world since its launch in December 2021.

What is Sportvatar — It is a digital sports character (digital collectible), or a customizable digital athlete, created for fans of all sports, but above all created by the fans themselves. Each user will be the creator of his own digital fantasy athlete through a fun customization system and will be able to purchase Sportvatars on web3 through the blockchain, in order to enter the Sports House of the future by right. Thanks to Sportvatar, a new sports community is born that will have fun collecting, customizing and exchanging fictional characters focused on the passion for sport. Being an open and global platform, community members will be able to launch projects, games, events and interact around their passions. The platform will launch on the Flow blockchain, which has hosted the most successful digital collectibles projects in sports. See also Robinho, sentenced to 9 years in prison for rape

How does it work — Each user will be able to create his own Sportvatar by opening a package containing a Sport Flame (the element that will give rise to a digital athlete) and an accessory. The Sport Flames will have different rarities and will allow users to create their own character and customize it in all its traits (e.g. hair, clothing, facial features). Each Sportvatar will be unique and immutable in its traits, which will be limited edition.

The target — Being a community, the project has the ambition to gather fans of all sports and create an environment in which to interact through sports-themed activities: challenges with prizes, creating digital games and tournaments, using your own online athlete as an image profile or to create memes. The real news is that the future of the project is not written, but the community will decree its developments and become the creator of the entertainment that Sportvatar will be able to reserve for millions of sports fans. See also Luis Diaz, starter! Follow, LIVE, Liverpool vs. Premier League Fulham

May 5th – 10.07pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Games #events #exclusive #access #Sportvatar #sports #platform