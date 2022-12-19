Games | Epic Games, the developer of the Fortnite game, pays a record amount for data breaches of minors

Game company Epic Games and the US Trade Commission FTC have agreed on a penalty of more than 500 million dollars.

Popular Epic Games, the developer of the Fortnite shooting game, has agreed to pay 520 million US dollars (about 490 million euros) to settle allegations of violations of the Minors’ Data Protection Act in the United States.

The US Trade Commission FTC, which oversees competition and consumer affairs in the US, tells about this in its announcement. Epic also informs about the agreement.

According to the Commerce Commission, Epic will pay a record $275 million penalty for violating the privacy of minors and changing the settings of its game.

In addition, Epic will pay $245 million in refunds to the game’s players for tricking users into making unintended purchases in its game.

“Epic used privacy-infringing default settings and user interfaces that tricked teenage and underage users of Fortnite,” the FTC said in a statement.

Epic says that it has accepted the settlement agreement because it wants to be at the “frontline” of consumer protection and offer the “best possible” gaming experience to players.

According to the company, it has made the changes to its game requested by the authorities over the past few years.

Fortnite has more than 400 million users worldwide. The game can be downloaded and played for free, but the game character’s accessories and dance moves, as well as other in-game purchases, are paid for.

The US Trade Commission has recently increased its oversight of the gaming industry. Last week, the FTC announced that it wants to block software giant Microsoft’s acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard.

The Commission considers that the acquisition would reduce competition in the market for Xbox console games and game subscription services.