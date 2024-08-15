Flame Fatales, the all-women and women charity speedrunning event from Games Done Quick, returns for another week-long program of impressively swift gaming feats this weekend.

This year’s Flame Fatales (which will be the event’s fourth outing since its launch back in 2021) gets underway on Sunday, 16th August. More specifically, things kick off at 6:15pm BST, with a Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores 100% speedrun by RE_doc19.

Seven days – and more than 50 speedruns – later – this year’s Femme Fatales comes to close at 4:06am BST with a Super Mario Odyssey Talkatoo% speedrun by CheeseJay. In between, you can expect speedruns for the likes of Persona Dancing, Sonic CD, Broken Age, Stray, the Resident Evil 2 remake, Rez, and plenty more – as outlined in This year’s full schedule.

Speedrun fans can watch Flame Fatales 2023 as it happens on Twitchand the event will once again be raising money for the Malala Fund, a non-profit that “works to secure free, safe, and quality education for girls around the world.”

Last year’s event raised $110K USD for the Malala Fund, while Flame Fatales’ winter equivalent – Frost Fatales – raised $155K. Expect more charity speedrunning from Games Done Quick later this year, and you can catch up on its previous events over on YouTube.