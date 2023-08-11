If it’s quick you want then it’s quick you’ll get this weekend, as Flame Fatales – the summer all-women charity speedrunning event from the Games Done Quick team – returns for another seven days of impressively speedy gaming feats.

Flame Fatales gets underway this Sunday, 13th August, at 5.30pm BST. That marks the start of a half-hour pre-show, but things kick off proper at 6pm with cyanidesugar’s Any% Story Mode speedrun of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

From then on, the speedrunning schedule continues apace, taking a break in the early hours each day before resuming around 5pm BST. All good things must come to an end, of course, and proceedings officially conclude at approximately 6am on Sunday, 20th August.

This year’s Frame Fatales features around 60 speedruns, and the full schedule suggests acclaimed indies (think Nex Machina, Cassette beasts, and Signalis) will dominate the line-up alongside retro classics and oddities, with only a handful of modern blockbusters putting in an appearance – although Resident Evil Village does pop up for those that like their antagonists tall.

Flame Fatales 2023 – which will be streamed on Twitch – is raising money for the Malala Fund, a non-profit that “works to secure free, safe, and quality education for girls around the world”. Donations can be made via the Games Done Quick homepage and 100% of proceeds will go to the charity. Last year’s event raised $135K USD for the Malala Fund.