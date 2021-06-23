As per tradition, E3 Expo took place again in the first weeks of June, after the 2020 break. It was held in an updated, entirely digital format, thus giving up the trade fair modes that have been one of the hallmarks of the event for years. But the months preceding the full entry of summer have never been the exclusive prerogative of the review organized annually in Los Angeles: the major software houses tend to concentrate various types of announcements in this period, revealing more or less clearly what gamers can expect from them in the near future. For the current year, the tradition has been maintained, albeit in a much more digitalized form as chosen to do for E3 2021. In the past few months, a series of announcements have therefore followed that between reveal, gameplay, next gen versions and trailers, are were able to give a rough idea about the immediate future of the videogame landscape; obviously, some titles have captured more attention than others.

This is the case of the joint panel held by Xbox and Bethesda which, among the various announcements, revealed the next chapter of its car racing series: Forza Horizon 5. The game, a driving simulator with an open world approach, is one of most popular titles of the genre, and this is demonstrated by the enthusiasm with which the announcement of the new chapter was received three years after the previous one. Given the number of fans, there is no doubt that the release, scheduled for November 9th, will be an appointment marked on many agendas. Another title presented, or rather definitively announced with a release date, was Age of Empires IV. Fans of the iconic series of the real-time strategy genre were waiting for a new chapter from the distant 2007, and the events that plagued the development house have repeatedly postponed the work. If, after years of rumors, in the recent past the first confirmations were received accompanied by gameplay videos while still in progress, it was during the event that there was finally certainty about the release date, scheduled for next 28 October. As with Forza Horizon, Age of Empires will also allow access to day one for Game Pass subscription holders, once again making clear the centrality of the formula for the future.

Also for the end of the year, to be precise for 11 November, the last upgrade of GTA V, released for the first time in the now distant 2013 for PS3 and Xbox 360, that is the consoles of two generations ago. The longevity of the title lies in its online component, which continues to generate more than substantial revenues: the latest updates have brought some of the most popular locations and activities by fans, such as the Paradise resort with the most classic casino games, or the island of Cayo Perico with the new heist, all welcomed with great enthusiasm by the players. After the upgrade for PS4 and Xbox One, which took place one year after launch, the second generational leap is therefore on the way, further helping to distinguish the Rockstar title from any previous one.

Another title that has long been talked about is Elden Ring, the highly anticipated work resulting from the collaboration between Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin, symbolic men of Dark Souls and A Song of Ice and Fire respectively. The game had already known the fantasy settings and mechanics typical of the From Software series for years, but the developers have always been very buttoned up. So, when the first gameplay images were finally revealed in the past few days, the reaction from fans it was not long in coming, as it was announced that the game is scheduled for release on January 21, 2022.

Finally, at the end of May the Ubisoft show was also held, during which a long presentation video was shown relating to Far Cry 6. There was now very little mysterious about the game: the launch was immediately announced for 2021, and is in fact expected for next 7 October, while from the first rumors it emerged that the antagonist would be played by Giancarlo Esposito, in continuity with the tradition of fascinating enemies of the titles. The presentation of the last few weeks, however, had the merit of igniting a lot of enthusiasm around the last chapter of the series, through a series of gameplay previews that are framed in the full style of the open world: it is not difficult to predict that the last chapter will make its appearance in numerous digital libraries.