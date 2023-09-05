The month of September has finally arrived, which is why several video game services will have new additions so that players remain paying their corresponding fee and thus do not stop playing the news. PS Plus has already unveiled the titles that are coming to PS5and now, Xbox confirm the big premieres for GamePass.

It is confirmed that from this moment Grey It’s already available in different formats, being one of the most prominent indies from a few years ago, and now its developer studio is preparing a new project and not really linked to this work.

On the other hand, the September 6 it will finally be coming Starfield for those who did not buy early access, with a universe to explore created by the people of Bethesda. then arrives Solar Asha title developed by the same people from Hyperlight Drifterand that really did not have a large audience despite the prestige they had already earned.

Lastly we have Lies of Pwhich will arrive at the service next Tuesday September 19thbeing an independent game that is totally inspired by the creations of FromSoftware. The most curious thing is that it is inspired by the classic tale of Pinocchio, only it has its alterations.

Remember that you can play all this on consoles, PC and Cloud.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: This month there are finally games that really attract the user’s attention, and let’s not forget that a couple of days ago they also added Sea of ​​Stars even though it’s August. Now yes, there is no excuse to say that it is too expensive, in fact the price is a gift.