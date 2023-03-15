Every month on the different online video game platforms, different games are added and removed, that is the case of GamePass and now of playstation plus and their pay levels. So, sony It has already announced which titles will be available to those who have its subscription, many of them important third-party releases.

Among the most prominent we find Uncharted: Legacy of Thieveswhich is a compilation of the last two games in the franchise, but with remastering benefits for the PS5. there is also Ghostwire: Tokyoone of the last works of Bethesda who came to PlayStation exclusively, at least temporarily.

These will arrive from March 21steither for those who have PS Plus Extra either Premium. Here the list:

– Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

– Chia

–Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

–Ghostwire Tokyo

– Life Is Strange: True Colors

– Immortals Fenyx Rising

–Life is Strange 2

–Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

–Street Fighter V Champion Edition

–Untitled Goose Game

–Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

–Rage 2

–Neo: The World Ends with You

–Haven

Here is the list of classics for those who only have a level Premium:

– Ridge Racer Type 4

–Ape Academy 2

– Siphon Filter: Dark Mirror

Remember that these games can be tested both in PS5 like in ps4 (there are some exceptions, since not all of them are cross-gen compatible)

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: Wow, that’s a really good selection of games to try, especially things like Ghostwire: Tokyo. As for the classics, they are still weak, but at least it’s something.