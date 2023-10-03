The month of October has finally arrived, and that means that there are new games that are added to the catalog of the different subscription services, the first brand already gave theirs last week, obviously we are talking about PlayStation. And now, Xbox announces its own with premieres that promise a lot, one of them in fact is developed by its studios, and that means what quality there will be this month.

Clearly, in the catalog that we will have this month, the first thing that stands out is Gotham Knights, a title that, although it was not received in the best way, has at least fulfilled the fans who were waiting for a game about these DC characters. On the other hand we have Forza Motorsport, a kind of reboot of the franchise that returns the gameplay to a more professional racing environment.

Here is the entire list of games:

– Gotham Knights (Now available)

– The Lamplighter’s League (Now available)

– Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (October 4)

– Forza Motorsport (October 10)

– From Space (October 12)

– Like A Dragon: Ishin! (October the 17th)

It is worth mentioning that during the Tokyo Game Show There are some games announced for the services Game Passamong them the deliveries of Phoenix Wright, specifically the two collections of this one. On the other hand, two more games of Like a Dragon They are on their way to the delight of players, so they will be able to try them practically in the first second they are launched on the market.

Via: XboxNews

Editor’s note: This month’s catalog is as worthwhile as the previous one, not to mention the next one, given that Persona 5 Tactica is approaching, and that means that the public is not going to stop paying for their respective membership.