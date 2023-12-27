What are the games coming out in 2024? We are preparing the traditional, gigantic special with all the titles arriving between now and the next twelve months, and the comparison with the 2023 calendar was clearly inevitable, leaving us surprised by the substantial differences.

Aside from a well-defined first quarter (and God forbid it wasn't), in fact, characterizing the list of 2024 releases on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch there seems to be so much uncertainty And few adswhile at the end of last year the situation was very different.

As mentioned, Q1 is pretty solid and there is very little to complain about: we will have Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Tekken 8 already only in January, while in February it will be the turn of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and two real unknowns, namely Skull and Bones and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

In general, in the first quarter we will also see the release of Outcast: The New Beginning and Alone in the Dark, Still Wakes the Deep and Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, as well as of course that miracle called STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobylprobably the game developed under the most difficult conditions ever.

The problems arrive later: if these days in 2023 we already knew that Dead Island 2 and the Burning Shores expansion for Horizon Forbidden West would arrive in April, in May we would have welcomed the debut of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and June would have been the turn of three other little-known products, namely Street Fighter 6, Diablo 4 and Final Fantasy 16, this year's list is basically empty.

Also in 2023, a certain Baldur's Gate 3 made its debut on PC in August, while the releases for the rest of the year were already established: from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to Alan Wake 2, from Assassin's Creed Mirage to Lies of P , from Starfield to Redfall. Well, in 2024 the numbers are not terrible but the collocations still appear decidedly generic.