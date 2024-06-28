A report known as Brazil Game Research (PGB), has highlighted how video games continue to be one of the main forms of entertainment in Latin America. Information that is supported by 85.4% of those surveyed in Brazil, 78.8% in Mexico and 79.2% in Peru, who stated that this business is one of their main sources of fun, representing a notable increase compared to the previous year and probably the one that go on.

For those who don’t know, Pesquisa Game Brazil (PGB) It is an annual study that collects data on gaming consumption in Brazil and other Latin American countries such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico. This was developed by SX Group and Go Gamers in collaboration with Blend New Research and ESPM. It provides a detailed view of user trends and behaviors, being an invaluable tool to understand the market in the region and its impacts on society.

Key findings data:

– Ages: In Colombia, 17.3% of users are between 20 and 24 years old. In Peru, this group is towards 16.7%. In Mexico, 15.4% of players are between 35 and 39 years old. In Chile, the 30 to 34 year old group represents 14.2%, while in Argentina, 12.4% of players are between 35 and 39 years old.

– Diversity: In Peru, 60.9% of the players are men, while in Mexico, the majority are women (51.4%) or at least that is mentioned in the data.

– Team membership: Identification with clans or teams is on the rise, with 60.6% of players proudly displaying the names of the teams they belong to or support.

– Esports: In Mexico, 63% of respondents know electronic sports, in Peru, 56.1% are spectators and 39.2% practice some esports discipline.

In fact, PGB held a panel at Gamescom Latam 2024 in São Paulo, Brazil, on June 27. Part of the Latin American version of the PGB LATAM 2024 study was presented at the conference. This was the first time it was distributed for free since its inception in 2017, a more than notable change.

This is what he said Guilherme Camargopartner of SX Group and professor of the graduate program in ESPM:

Video games are playing an increasingly important role in the daily lives of Brazilian gamers, whether in mobile titles, immersive games or in competitive or cooperative online experiences.

With the information in mind, it is possible that video games will gradually continue to consume other branches of entertainment such as music and cinema, given that in some titles there are even concerts by well-known bands, and we saw that recently with Metallica in Fortnite.

Via: Press Release

Author’s note: It is very positive that video games continue to gain momentum in Latin America. I also say this in terms of development, and not only as an entertainment system for people.