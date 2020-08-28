At the age of five, Benjamín directs his mother, Irene Tobón, and his father, Sergio, in the construction of a spider web in the room he shares with his two brothers. They need several beds, dolls, a rope and a lot of imagination. “The easy thing would be to leave them plugged into the TV, but in these circumstances the most important thing is to move,” explains the mother, who is also a web editor for the cultural area of ​​the Banco de la República de Colombia and mixes telework shifts with games. English or French lessons, housework and daily meals …

From cycling with his father to get to school to being locked up at home for 24 hours all of a sudden. The current routine of Benjamin and this family from a neighborhood in Bogotá (Colombia) is that of many homes with children around the world who have seen the closure of schools and confinement for the Covid-19 pandemic has changed their lives and may affect their formation.

“The first five ideas that come to mind as soon as you wake up to do with it are quickly exhausted,” says Tobón, when he explains why he went online to try to ease the quarantine, which began for them on March 11. This family has learned to solve the challenge of the spider web through an initiative called #LearningInHome, from Unicef, which supports parents with activities and teaching materials to help children cope with confinement.

To date, 138 countries have closed schools at the national level, and another 11 have closed locally, affecting more than 1.3 billion children and young people worldwide. according to Unesco figures. In Latin America and the Caribbean, around 154 million children, more than 95% of those enrolled, are temporarily out of the classroom, Unicef ​​estimates. Approximately 90% of early childhood, primary and secondary schools in the Americas will remain closed for the duration of the pandemic.

“This is an unprecedented educational crisis in the recent history of Latin America and the Caribbean,” says Bernt Aasen, Unicef ​​regional director for the region. “To give continuity to the education of the schoolchildren at home, you have to use all the tools and channels available, whether through radio, television, Internet or cell phones. We can only face this challenge through a joint effort of the States, the private sector, parents and children ”, he adds.

Radio and television, if the wifi does not arrive

The #AprendoEnCasa initiative is currently operating in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Argentina, Paraguay and Mexico. In several countries they are putting into practice distance learning modalities, including courses through digital platforms. However, these systems are not guaranteed throughout the region, nor can all families have access to them, especially the most vulnerable.

“It is a priority to promote accessible content on radio and television for low-income children, at risk of exclusion, without access to the Internet, with disabilities, migrants and indigenous communities. Radio has once again become the medium in which the people trust “, explains from Panama in a video call Laurent Duvillier, regional head of Communication for Latin America and the Caribbean and one of the promoters of the initiative.

Social, economic and political inequalities, and the different plans of each Ministry of Education mean that each country can better or worse address distance education. “There are countries in the region such as Uruguay, which was one of the first to implement the policy One Laptop per Child (One tablet per child), but not all have advanced in the same line, which means that now, when it is most needed, the infrastructures that were already developed are crucial to face this crisis “, explains by telephone Florencia López Boo, lead economist of the Division of Health and Social Protection of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Various organizations are working to provide educational support to parents, who have become their children’s new teachers. Save the Children provides educational activities through radio stations in Colombia so that all children, including those of refugee or migrant origin and the disabled, can continue learning at home. The country’s Ministry of Education already has a program called Teacher in your house and partners will support its expansion so that more children can continue to learn.

This health crisis, which could extend beyond what was expected, would increase the risk of permanent school dropout, especially for the most vulnerable minors. “Never have so many schools been closed at the same time. The expansion of the Covid-19 coronavirus is leaving the vast majority out of schools in the coming weeks. If the closure is extended further, there is a great risk that they will be left behind. in their learning curve and that the most vulnerable do not return to the classroom. It is vital that they do not stop learning from home, “says Aasen.

Back to school after the pandemic

With a third of humanity confined and schools in most countries closed, education experts predict what will come after the health crisis, which they already call “the second wave” of this pandemic: the psychological consequences in children after a long time locked up, in addition to the serious educational consequences that society will face. “They feel frustration at not leaving the house, they are not able to express their feelings as clearly as an adult, and the lack of personal contact with their friends can also have mental consequences,” explains López Boo.

Schools are an institution that goes beyond teaching: they are centers of play, as well as the place where first friendships are made. And for many children of families in social exclusion they are a dining room where they receive breakfast and lunch, essential for good nutrition. That they close, in a prolonged way can have serious consequences, not only educational. “The impact on the region is not going to be even, it is going to affect more those who were already vulnerable,” explains Horacio Álvarez, andspecialist senior of Education of the IDB in Panama, which points out how there are already schools in which on-line The same teaching tasks are being done, and in others nothing, especially in rural or marginal suburban areas, where Internet connection is one more challenge.

There are two educational impacts that Álvarez finds will emerge after this crisis and that can expel many children from school. One is what will happen to those students who have not finished their studies but were about to enter the world of work. The second, a problem that educational systems had previously: repeating students, which the system makes fail. “The boys between 14 and 15 years old who study at night, or on weekends, were already vulnerable before the crisis and now they are going to be even more so”, warns the expert.



“The focus to fight this pandemic has been placed, as is evident, in the health system, followed by the labor aspect, but what directly affects families is education. In countries of the region where education already showed a great gap between rich and poor, between those in rural or urban areas, and between different countries, this situation will exacerbate it even more if we do not take strong or corrective measures once the crisis is over, “Álvarez contextualizes.



That spider web, the one that Benjamin built with his parents, has now been transformed into a larger structure: a house with a patio where Irene and Benjamin have painted flowers and prepare tea every afternoon and play, as if it were a real patio. This five-year-old’s favorite haven during quarantine. The same that, for many, is school.

