Games | An uneducated Finn developed a game whose playing had to be restrained in New York’s Times Square

Subsoccer is a simple soccer-related game that has attracted many top players. The inventor of the game is Jarno Saarinen from Finland.

Helsinki In Lauttasaari on the doorpost of the building located there is a text written on packing tape: “Subsoccer”. So we are in the right place with the Photographer.

Behind the door are two classic, plastic garden chairs facing each other with a small soccer ball between them. They are the same as in 2008 on the balcony of a Spanish hotel.

“Emma kicked the ball under my chair and started fanning the goal. Emma actually invented this game. I came up with a table and a frame for it,” says the CEO of the start-up company Subsoccer oy who came to open the door Jarno Saarinen46.

Such was the initial situation when the idea of ​​Subsoccer began to emerge.

Emma is just like Saarinen’s daughter Emma Saarinen, who was 4 years old at the time. After returning to Finland, Jarno Saarinen sent his proposal for a new game to the Invention Foundation.

“From there they said: ‘Listen Jarno, this idea is absolutely shit. Games cannot be patented and games cannot be made money.'”

This was before Rovio’s Angry Birds and Supercell’s hit products. Subsoccer now has several patents for its game, but does not go into the present day yet.

Idea was born from sitting football played under the table. Eight years passed and Saarinen tried to revive his idea.

“Even then, I thought this was a children’s toy. I decided to make a plastic tuning, 500 pieces in total and take 50 percent from Carlsberg as a down payment and take them somewhere to the World Cup. I had no idea how it actually works.”

It didn’t work out, but Saarinen got a few financiers and the first prototype of the subsoccer game was completed in 2018. Yhä Saarinen imagined making a toy for kindergartens, but the first players were the former goalkeeper of the Finnish national team Antti Niemi and captain of the Finnish national futsal team Panu Autio.

“Antilla lost their nerves when they didn’t get a single goal for Panu. I thought that if this arouses such big emotions, this is a good thing.”

Again, it took a while until the first production version was completed in 2019. Saarinen kicked off the game at the Educa trade fair in the education and training sector at the beginning of the year in 2019.

“ “I didn’t know any English and I didn’t know who Andy Carroll was.”

“We had a stand with yellow grass with hair that was just too long. There was nothing but one game. Before the summer holidays, we sold 80 games to schools,” says Saariinen.

The business started to take place and during the first year the sales were about 300,000 euros, even though the company had no salesperson at all who would have sold the games.

“We didn’t even know how to put them in boxes.”

Then it stopped.

“Covid came [koronapandemia] and we had a game that is only for public spaces. The job went really well.”

Saarinen undeterred, he started making gaming videos [joissa pelataan Subsocceria] despite his son’s warnings. The sports website ESPN shared some of Saarinen’s videos.

“After the first month, there were something like a hundred million screens. It’s a no-brainer.”

The word started to spread. Professional soccer player Andy Carroll (Newcastle, Liverpool and West Ham among others) posted a message asking if he could get a game.

“I didn’t know any English and I didn’t know who Andy Carroll was. I noticed it had a couple of hundred thousand followers, so it wasn’t given away for free when we didn’t have the money.”

Carroll suggested that he make a video of the game with his family. The game eventually went to Carroll.

“There he played with his wife and children. Carroll had also learned to edit [videoita].”

Here point should be mentioned about Saarinen’s background, when his English language skills already came to the fore.

“I haven’t managed to graduate from anything, so I’ve attended primary school.”

Saarinen did study in Tampere at Hervanna Vocational College, but he never graduated as a printing surface manufacturer.

“Dyslexia, attention deficit disorder, no language skills. So I’m a guy with a sovereign education,” says Saarinen and laughs.

He ended up as an image processor and, among other things, the manager of a product photography studio.

“I’m good at developing ideas as long as someone else implements them.”

“ “During the best sale time, the ball is taken away, because the players’ commotion is disturbing.”

Saarinen is also from Hervanna and supports Ilves in Tampere.

“When we cooperate with big clubs, it’s better to say that Ilve is worth it,” says Saarinen and refers to Subsoccer’s current situation.

Yes, the current situation.

Saarinen drops names and clubs that have acquired the game either for themselves, for an event or at the club’s facilities. Such as: Gerard Pique, Iker Casillas, Ivan Rakitic, Edin Džekohalf of North America’s MLS clubs, and most recently Premier League club Wolverhampton, for which the game is just being finished with the club’s emblems in Lauttasaari.

In addition, companies that have acquired games for football tournaments or series as ancillary products are emerging: Coca-cola (World Cup), Pepsi (Bundesliiga) and Heineken (La Liga).

And don’t forget the Pele Soccer store in New York’s Times Square, which is focused on soccer products. There is a Subsoccer game in the store, which has reportedly been played so enthusiastically that the base of the game (laminate) has worn away the hole, and it is otherwise damaged.

“During the best sales period, the ball is taken away because the players’ commotion disturbs,” Saarinen says with amusement.

Saarinen announces one more name, Mika Caiolas. He is a Parisian barber.

“He cut Paul Pogba’s hair for the 2018 World Cup. After that, he became clients of the French national team and PSG”, says Saarinen, and other things have since been added to the client list Lionel Messi.

Naturally, Caiolas has Subsoccer in its shop.

But why are all games black or white?

“We sent the game to Milan and there one guy completely tore his game tracksuit, because the client was AC Milan. So it was a game [kilpailija] In the colors of Inter [sinistä ja mustaa]. Since then, the colors of the games have been black and white.”

Blue and black did not work as a color. Jarno Saarinen presents the first prototype.

Common for all of them, it’s about football at the top level. Or, well, the barber isn’t a top soccer player, but his customers are.

“This is associated with football in the world, but in Finland this is considered a children’s toy.”

Finland has been a difficult market for Subsoccer. Schools, Swedish ships and super parks have acquired them, as well as a couple of sports pubs, but otherwise it has been quieter. Saarinen couldn’t come up with a special reason for that. He thinks that football is taken too seriously in Finland.

Yet Subsoccer is not a great financial success, because last year, with a turnover of around one million euros, there was a loss of almost 400,000 euros. Saarinen estimates that this year the turnover will rise to 1.5 million euros and the company will at least get close to breaking even.

In total, around 4,000 games have been sold.

“ “This is a bit like football but more fun”

Expectations for the coming year are high for two reasons. Subsoccer is waiting to enter the “pay and play” market, i.e. places where different games can be played for a bet of one or two euros. The proceeds would go in half: half to the venue, half to Subsoccer.

“Next week in Japan, we will meet, among others, Sega [videopeliyhtiö]and other big players on the pay and play side.”

Another spearhead is the consumer version of the game, for which there is now a game on sale that costs 649 euros. An even more affordable “market version” is planned. Saarinen makes an estimate: in five years, at least 10,000 games aimed at consumers will be sold per year, maybe even 50,000.

Games that go to public spaces and are personalized are made in Lauttasaari. There are eight employees. Consumer versions are manufactured in China.

Minna Peltonen (left) and Onni Porthen assemble games at the Lauttasaari office.

What are the goals of Subsoccer?

“The focus is to make this a sport,” says Saarinen.

In principle, that would require, among other things, a sports association, but Saarinen is not enthusiastic about that.

“In my opinion, the sports federations are a terrible mess. Our answer is that we make an App [sovelluksen]which allows anyone to start their own league.”

The game itself is simple: aim to kick the ball into the goal under the bench. The first to score three goals wins. The ball can be kicked through the wings, but the kickoff must go straight towards the goal. The starter is decided by the rock, paper, scissors method.

“This is a bit like football, but more fun,” Saarinen says.

The second player is apparently not enough to kick.

“Not very easily. I’ve heard that a Liverpool fan managed to kick another fan in the heel and broke two of his toes.”

Clear. So I had to try the game out cold without practice. The jacket came with 1–3 goals.

“I get paid for playing subsoccer. After all, you will sweat here”, says Saarinen after a few minutes of the match.

Jarno Saarinen (left) beat the journalist with 3–1 goals.