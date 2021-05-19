Games An Apple executive revealed in court that the company had earned more than $ 100 million from Fortnite

Apple has previously claimed that there is no publishable information about the App Store results available.

Technology company Apple earned more than $ 100 million, or more than $ 82 million, from Fortnite game payments through the App Store.

Vice President, Apple Gaming Michael Schmid said Fortnite in a lawsuit between Epic Games, which developed it, and Apple on Wednesday.

Apple deleted From the Fortnite game app store last August. Underlying this was Epic’s decision to introduce a new way to shop in-game. This circumvented Apple’s 30 percent commission that the company charges for digital purchases made within applications.

After removing the app, Epic sued Apple.

California law largely disputes whether Apple’s electronic App Store is a market-distorting monopoly. Behind it all is the hit game Fortnite, distributed free by Epic. The case has been sitting in court for the third week already.

Apple according to previous reports, Epic has itself earned $ 700 million in in-game payments on Apple devices. Prior to this, Apple has not told of its own slice. Apple has found its commission to be at the same level as other gaming platforms, such as Microsoft’s Xbox.

Now, Schmid also said the app sales team had spent about $ 1 million marketing Fortnite in the 11 months before the relationship between the companies broke down. Fortnite had also been featured on Apple channels.

Epic’s attorneys have asked Apple representatives to tell the court whether the company is tracking revenue from the App Store. Apple has previously disputed the matter, stating that it sees the app store as just one feature of the iPhone.

Apple’s chief regulatory officer, who was heard in the U.S. Senate last month Kyle Andeer said the company does not have a publicly available income statement for the App Store.

According to Schmid, Fortnite’s commission only began to be tracked after the app store team had raised the game to market.

