Games | Alan Wake II is one of the most expensive cultural products in Finland, and it can become a gold mine for Remedy

The game Alan Wake II, released on Friday, has received praise from critics. Equity research company Inderes expects significant growth for game developer Remedy next year.

Alan Wake II is one of Finland’s most expensive cultural products of all time. Remedy has not disclosed the exact budget of the game, but the Inderes analyst who follows the company has Atte Riikola estimates the price of the game to be around 70 million euros. According to his estimate, the share of game development is more than 50 million euros. The rest consists of marketing.

“At least I don’t know which entertainment product would be bigger,” he says.

Critics are praised that appeared 13 years ago Alan Wake sequel, which according to Riikola will be reflected in the game’s sales figures right from the start.

For example, on the Metacritic website, which calculates the average of critics Alan Wake II has scored more than 90 points, among the best games of the year. Opencritic, which collects reviews of video games, gave the game 89 points out of 100.

Such good evaluations are rare, says Riikola. Chances are that the game will sell well many years after release.

“It’s interesting to see what the consumer reviews are like. They can create a long positive cycle,” he says.

To the budget in view of this, the game should sell around two million copies in order to cover the costs and the publisher and the game developer can start the project with a profit. Selling more than three million copies would already mean that it is a profitable project, says Riikola.

According to Inderes’ assessment Alan Wake II could sell well over five million copies by the end of 2025.

“In the next 2-3 years, there is a good chance of reaching those numbers with these estimates,” says Riikola.

Riikola also assumes that, thanks to the review success, the price of the game will not need to be significantly reduced in the next few years.

“If it’s a mediocre game, it may be that you have to start selling it with discount campaigns. When Alan Wake II has received such good reviews, the price can be kept quite high for the next three years,” says Riikola.

Part of the game’s sales revenue goes to the publisher Epic Games, but the royalties also flow nicely into Remedy’s coffers.

Inderes expects strong growth for the company next year. Inderes predicts that the company’s turnover will grow to 75.5 million euros next year and that the operating profit will jump to 22.5 million euros.

For the current year, the forecasts include turnover of 35.7 million euros and losses of more than 14 million euros. Last year, Remedy’s turnover was 43.6 million euros and it made an operating loss of about half a million euros.

Being successful new Alan Wake game can further strengthen Remedy’s reputation in the eyes of potential publishing partners. At the same time, it shows itself as an even more attractive acquisition target.

“Remedy has been talked about for years, that many people would be interested in buying it. But it’s actually a theoretical possibility, because the company was listed on the stock exchange because they wanted to build an independent story,” says Riikola.

In the future, it may be that Remedy’s independence will only increase. So far, it has had a publisher partner for each of its games.

“In the future, Remedy could possibly finance and publish one of their projects themselves, in which case all the royalties would go to them and their position would improve even more.”

The praise received by the new Alan Wake sent the stock soaring on Friday.