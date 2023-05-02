The month of May has finally begun, so some services from different branches have been announcing the content that they will add so that users continue to pay for their membership month after month. This is the case of GamePasswho on this occasion receives expected products, since one of its development studies is included.

Here’s the list of what’s coming this month:

– Redfall (Console, PC and Cloud) – Now available

– Ravenlok (Console, PC and Cloud) – May 4

– Weird West: Definitive Edition (Console) – May 8

– Shadowrun Trilogy (PC) – May 9

– Leak: Melodies of Steel 2 (Console, PC and Cloud) – May 11

Undoubtedly, the game that attracts the most attention is redfallthe new creation of arkane from the part of Austin, same that for now has been somewhat beaten by the specialized press. For their part, the others go for independent creations that would be worth giving them a try, because that way the market can continue to grow.

Via: XboxNews

editor’s note: This month there is a bit of a Game Pass game failure, at least Redfall is said to be entertaining in terms of multiplayer, so many will be able to enter the challenges with their friends.