Every month the online services of some companies change to keep customers hooked, this happens with streaming platforms and also game catalogues, in this case with GamePass of Xbox and playstation plus of sony. Speaking of the latter, the titles that are added during the middle of April were recently mentioned.

Specifically, some arrive for the extra level and some more for premium from the day 18. Here the complete list:

Games for PS Plus Extra:

– Kena: Bridge of Spirits

–Doom Eternal

–Riders Republic

– Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

–Slay The Spire

–Monster Boy and The Cursed Kingdom

–The Evil Within

– Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

–Bassmaster Fishing

–Paradise Killer

–Sackboy: A Big Adventure

It is worth saying that there will also be games that leave the platform. Nor were classics added for those who have paid for the service in the Deluxe version. Therefore, users will have to continue waiting for more titles of the first titles to arrive, either from the original console or from the second, which today is still the best-selling in history.

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: With this it is clear to us that paying for the classics level is a waste, since two months go by and they add, and then the next time they add nothing. The one that would be worth it is the Extra, since large third-party or own productions are added.