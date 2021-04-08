It’s been a while, but it seems that at last the Gamerscore leaderboard returns to Xbox app. The announcement was made by Microsoft’s Larry Hryb, who revealed on his personal Twitter account that the feature was currently being tested on the Beta version of the Xbox app for iOS. And now several users who are currently testing the Xbox Beta app on iOS have been able to see the new leaderboard.

These types of updates are added to the improvements that the Xbox mobile application is having, after after the first big update in 2020, it lost many of the functions it had. The return of achievements As well as the fact that the Gamerscore leaderboard is now returning to the Xbox app, are good reasons to rejoice.

Gamerscore leaderboard returns to Xbox app

The Gamerscore leaderboard that lets you list gamers (who are our friends on Xbox), based on the score they have earned in a current month, has long been a staple of the Xbox gaming experience and they were present in previous versions of the Xbox applications for mobile devices and PC. However, they were removed as part of the design revamp, which most found strange, as the feature had been a player favorite since it was introduced.

But just as some users have reported on Twitters, if you have access to the Beta version of the application, you will see that the Gamerscore leaderboard returns to the Xbox app, as as Larry Hyrb advertised.