Days gone 2 It became a topic of conversation again after its possible cancellation was revealed by Sony, who would not have liked the idea of ​​the game.

The sequel to this title released in 2019 has long been on the minds of the gamers, and such is their desire to see it that they were not happy with the news.

Instead of sitting idly by, they have already started a petition for Bend Studios start the development of Days gone 2, and the team behind the game responded to them.

A report from Bloomberg assured that Bend Studios had lost two major projects, including a spin off from Uncharted.

The other one was the sequel to Days gone, and as you can imagine, the fans of this IP were not happy with the information.

Faced with this scenario, they decided to create a petition on the platform Change.org So Sony gave the green light to the sequel, and the interesting thing is that the developers supported it.

Thank you all for bringing the Days Gone petition to 50,000! No matter how this ends, I just want you to know how much your love represents to me and the team members. Days Gone fans are the best! ‘

The above message was posted by Jeff Ross, co-director of the game, who seems to confirm with his words that there are difficulties in making the sequel a reality.

So far the request for Days gone 2 It has 56,816 signatures of the 75,000 requested, so you can join to support.

All you have to do is enter the next link and fill in the required fields.

This does not guarantee that the game will be played, but will let you know Sony what’s up gamers asking for it.

