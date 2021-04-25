On many occasions, it is true that the important thing is not to get there first, but to know how to get there. It could be applied in the Gamers Unite tournament featuring Fortnite, where even though Noizy He had discreet performances throughout all qualifiers, in the grand final he unleashed all his potential and, surprisingly, he became champion of the contest.

Three victories, a third place and 21 eliminations for a total of 58 points, awarded the player of DubZone Esports the crown of the tournament Fortnite bigger than Mexico.

Noizy He had shown an aggressive style since the wave that he played in the fourth round of the tournament. However, his positioning did not reach him to take first place and he finished third below Polou Y Two and. The same in the semifinals, where despite getting 21 eliminations, he advanced only in the fifth position of his lobby.

But that was just anecdotal for the grand finale. His aggressiveness and his mettle in the rounds of the last day of the championship led him to establish himself as the best player at the right time. Noizy swept the Gamers Unite Tournament and took home a prize of $ 3,000 in cash from the $ 10,000 purse that was handed out among the top 16.

Noizy brought drama to the last round of the Fortnite tournament

Through the Gamers Unite’s official Twitch channel, we witnessed all the actions of the grand finale, narrated by the casters Linkin Pick Y Singer. Thus, we could see how the first map took him Dxnkz FN in an extremely exciting storm closing.

After that, all the spotlights were focused on Noizy. A great handling of the map and of elevated constructions always granted him advantageous positions. Flawlessly, he managed to take three rounds in a row to emerge as the great favorite to be crowned.

In fact, at the end of the fourth map, Noizy he already had enough points to secure first place. He had more than 20 units of advantage over KozerMX, who was in second place and needed practically a miracle to snatch the throne from the DubZone Esports.

However, at the start of the fifth map, aware that he had the title in hand, Noizy He started very confident. Without expecting it, he found Golden boy barely after landing and was ruthlessly eliminated, missing a single point in the final round.

That gave a little hope to Kozer. The first requirement to overcome the final had been fulfilled, but it was very difficult to carry out the other: add 26 points to overcome Noizy. He tried to the end, but the victory was in the hands of Timbers Chicken. It was simply impossible to go back.

There was nothing more to do for the rest of the competitors. The great performance of Noizy in the grand finale of Gamers Unite tournament featuring Fortnite made him the undisputed champion. Despite his setback on the last day, he was crowned the best in the first official competition of Gamers Unite.

