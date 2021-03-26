Electronic sports have become a global phenomenon. It is not a secret that, in recent years, the esports industry has grown exponentially, opening new horizons and breaking some barriers that existed towards video games.

The development of this form of entertainment also served to create more sources of employment. From tournament organizers to the media benefited when esports became a spectacle with large audiences.

However, particularly in MexicoIt seems that a scene that is already well developed in other parts of the planet has not yet been consolidated. Maturity and experience are lacking in most of the exponents of esports in the country.

Therefore, the Inter-American Entertainment Corporation (CIE) decided to open a new space for all video game and electronic sports enthusiasts: Gamers Unite, a platform in which you will take advantage of all your expertise and knowledge to provide better esports related experiences.

A platform that will evolve alongside esports

CIE is the company responsible for holding several of the most important and international events both in Mexico as in Latin America, such as the Big prize of Formula One in our country, the Live latino and the Crown Capital, among other shows.

With an extremely experienced team, they saw in esports the opportunity to reach out to another audience and, at the same time, become responsible for consolidating the scene in our region, offering world-class tournaments and valuable content for all fans.

‘Esports have long been considered an important thing in the entertainment industry. That is why we were acquiring certain knowledge, we surrounded ourselves with people who can support and guide us. Little by little we generated a concept and from it Gamers Unite was born. It is a call to the entire gamer community not only in Mexico, but also at the regional level‘.

‘We want this entire community to come together and enjoy what we like the most. Gamers Unite is going to evolve like a video game. Right now we are at the first level. We go for all gamers in the country, no matter how often they play or what type of game they enjoy‘, he assures Juan Jose Gonzalez, Gamers Unite operations manager for CIE.

To kick off all this experience, the first activity for the players will be a tournament of Fortnite, the largest ever made in Mexico. With a $ 10,000 prize pool and nearly 7,000 registered entrants, it is aiming to be a great start.

‘We are going to generate a large number of tournaments of different games. Many surprises are going to happen. The expectation that gamers must have about what we are going to do must be something very big‘, reiterates Juan Jose Gonzalez in interview.

Gamers, unite!

Gamers Unite has clear objectives. As for tournaments, organize the largest and most successful in the region; speaking of community, bringing together all video game fans to share the same passion. Thanks to the values ​​and technical knowledge they have in CIE, Gonzalez trust that they will meet their goals.

‘The esports and gaming ecosystem in the country has been mistreated by inexperience or abuse by third parties. This is precisely because it is not mature, it is growing little by little and obviously there are steps and setbacks in different parts of the industry. Fortunately we have a very strong expertise behind‘.

‘In social networks we are perceiving something curious: the players are seeing us as if we were like the others and I understand it perfectly, because we are starting. However, we are sure that you will find a different product. We go for everything and we want to be very inclusive with all games’emphasizes the spokesperson.

With the pandemic limiting mass activities in person, there is nothing left but to dream of the moment when we will be in a live tournament again. Above all because Gamers Unite promises to hold events as masterful as the largest on the international scene.

‘There will be face-to-face events as soon as the pandemic allows it and we have the permission of Mexico City. When possible, we will be the first to set up a venue to put together something that will also evolve. If you see those massive events that are held abroad and regret that they do not happen here, they will soon happen. They are going to see‘, trust Juan jose.



