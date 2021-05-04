After the success obtained in the tournament of Fortnite, Gamers Unite continues on its mission to advance esports in Mexico and now he presented the new championship of Rocket league, which will distribute a prize of 3,000 dollars to the winner and 2,000 to the second place, thanks to the support of the developer Psyonix.

Gamers Unite, the platform dedicated to promoting electronic sports in the Inter-American Entertainment Corporation (CIE), announced the registration period to participate in its second tournament. Rocket league It will be the title to be disputed and, on this occasion, the competition will be held in teams of three members.

From May 3 to 17, the members of each shortlist must register through the official website of the Gamers Unite Tournament featuring Rocket League. The contest will only have space for 128 shortlists, so we invite you to register as quickly as possible.

We also recommend: Gamers Unite tournament featuring Fortnite defines the champion

Start your engines and take part in the Gamers Unite Tournament featuring Rocket League!

To register their team, each player must individually accept the Terms and Conditions of the organization. Subsequently, the team captain will be in charge of creating the registration of his team and members through the Toornament platform.

Players will have to show their skills on the court during two days of qualifying phases, on May 28 and 29. It will be on June 5 when the semifinals take place. There they will meet the teams that will play the grand final of the Gamers Unite Tournament featuring Rocket League.

‘At Gamers Unite we work every day to develop new high-quality tournaments for the gaming community in Mexico. We know that in our country cars and soccer are very popular topics, so we decided to create this tournament where both topics come together in a single video game of great emotions‘, he claimed Juan Jose Gonzalez Bonilla, manager of Gamers Unite at CIE.

Fountain.



