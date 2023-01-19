In the last week it has been announced that Microsoft will be executing all kinds of layoffs, that includes departments belonging to the video game division in Xbox. This has led users to complain to the CEO of said department, Phil Spencer, mentioned that it should do something, although there really isn’t much to do, as that is decided by the CEO of the parent company.

Something that the players emphasize is how convenient it can be that the news of the layoffs has emerged just a year after the announcement that they want to buy Activision Blizzard. They have even argued with him about a speech he gave at the New York Game Awardsstating that he did not care about the wave of layoffs that were made.

Here are some comments from fans:

please make a statement about the terrible layoffs at Bethesda and 343. We are owed and we demand transparency.

Seriously, the layoffs at #Xbox weren’t necessary at all and don’t paint a great picture for regulators. Why would they let Xbox get #ActivisionBlizzard if they’re laying people off in the long run? This is not the way to go.

Exactly 1 year to the date of this: MS announced 10k playoffs

ABK deal is in shambles.

0 release dates for 2023

Starfield rumored to be delayed again

Halo still no ray tracing

Xbox games price hike to $70

Massive dip in xbox sales

Exactly 1 year to the date of this: MS announced 10k layoffs The ABK deal is in shambles. 0 release dates for 2023 Starfield Rumored To Be Delayed Again Halo still no ray tracing The price of Xbox games goes up to $70 Massive drop in xbox sales Stunted Gamepass growth Phil Spencer receives award

A lot of positive energy is being sent to everyone affected by the layoffs. But it was OBVIOUS that major changes needed to be made to the 343i. They mishandled Xbox’s most iconic franchise. It would be irresponsible for Phil Spencer NOT to put that house in order.

@XboxP3 I know you answer directly to @satyanadella and @Microsoft, but please don’t let @Halo Infinite die like this… #HaloInfinite was supposed to bring #Xbox back to the top, but these layoffs are going to destroy #343i. #Halo needs public ranks like @CallofDuty and other games.

For now Microsoft he is not having a good time with his purchase attempt with Activision Blizzard, since some regulatory bodies are against such a transaction. Until the month of August there will be a verdict that seems not to be in favor of what he wants to do Xbox to future.

Editor’s note: Making these types of claims does not make much sense, since such large and massive decisions do not correspond to him, this would already be for Satya Nadella and other directors. It seems that this layoff announcement did not sit well with users at all.