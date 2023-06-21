The private antitrust action, brought by ten gamers in the United States, argues that the 69 billion dollars could substantially lessen competition or create a monopoly in violation of the Clayton Act. The lawsuit was initially dismissed in March after US District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley ruled that she did not present enough evidence to support her claims.

However, the plaintiffs later filed an amended complaint containing redacted information from Microsoftincluding a strategic memorandum, and new information provided by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

As reported by Axios, a key piece of evidence presented by the plaintiffs is an alleged internal email that they say was sent by the head of the game studios of Xbox of MicrosoftMatt Booty, to the CFO of XboxTim Stuart.

The alleged internal email of Microsoft is described as “incontrovertible evidence that Microsoft intended to drive out of the market its main competitor, the PlayStation of sony“.

The passage is said to come from ‘Exhibit K’, one of the sealed documents that opposing counsel have been debating.

In legal documents, Microsoft it describes the email as an “internal exchange” that must remain sealed and claims it has no relevance to the court’s decisions.

The claim is independent of the defense of Microsoft against the United States Federal Trade Commission, which is currently seeking a preliminary injunction to block the maker of Xbox acquire Activision Blizzard.

On Tuesday, Microsoft and the FTC shared their witness lists for an evidentiary hearing that begins this week, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the head of PlayStationJim Ryan, Bethesda publishing chief Pete Hines, and Activision CEO Bobby Kotick.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: My marbles are in the box that says Microsoft is going to end up buying Activision anyway.