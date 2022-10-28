Today it seems that the console war has risen from the ashes, as there are people who are against consoles like PlayStation and there are others who do not like Xbox. And although everyone discusses it in the communities, there are those who have taken this a level further, involving great voice actors, including himself. Mario Castaneda.

A video has circulated in networks where the artist shows his discontent towards the consoles of Xbox, although he does not give any type of insults or anything similar, he speaks in a polite way towards whom the matter corresponds. It is worth commenting that to give this message he was paid in advance, so his legitimacy would be lost almost instantly.

Here his message:

Good morning have all of you!!! Even Goku knows that the #XboxSeriesS is a Lastreeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee 🥔 🥔!!!!! 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/2T1P5AVkzW — ɴᴀᴛᴀʟʏᴀ® (@NatalyaNatflix) October 21, 2022

It is worth mentioning that the message was specifically against Xbox Series S, console that although it is quite powerful, it has been mentioned that it is limiting the generation to not launch such powerful games. However, these are just speculations that have been spread around, so it’s not that believable until microsoft assert the opposite.

On the other hand, on the side of Xbox against PlayStation we have the same Alfred adame, who spread a message against the “pipera” people, although his paid message was a little more direct and serious. Thus losing the picturesque touch that Mario Castaneda put in his video, and maybe that could have pissed off more than one fan of PlayStation.

Here you can see it:

For my beloved piperos… what would I do without you my loves who make me laugh all the time with their occurrences?? 💗 pic.twitter.com/OqENJYTEla — Rathalia_PatasDeAraña (@LaRathaliaP) October 26, 2022

Without a doubt, the console war is stronger than ever, more than anything to see who reaches the sum in the new generation, although for now there are no games that fully squeeze it, this for both sides. However, this is an issue that unfortunately will never end, at least until the brands no longer exist.

