The coronation of Charles Philip Arthur Georgewho is now Carlos III, the supreme ruler of England, and that he managed to make an event that any member of royalty would like to appreciate with their own eyes. And although everything happened normally, some users decided to make interesting memes.

Here you can check some that go from resident Evil until Elden ring:

Me after grinding xp for 100 hours pic.twitter.com/gkFD7qF3QE — eliotetc.bsky.social (@EliotETC) May 6, 2023

Me after farming 100 hours

Does anyone else notice the strength/faith builds?

Every single photo I’ve seen so far of the #Coronation looks like someone lowkey regretting doing a faith build in Elden Ring. pic.twitter.com/epQ0b6ymGg —Songbird (@SongbirdN7) May 7, 2023

Every photo I’ve seen so far of the #Coronation looks like someone inconspicuous regretting making a faith build in the Elden Ring.

This is sold for 100,000 pesetas

may the king live forever The king: #Coronation

Many of these memes have emerged around artifacts that can be mistaken for weapons of Elden Ring, or even other deliveries of the same FromSoftware as Dark Souls. Also, there is talk of the advanced age of the now king, and the message is understood far below, that they would have let someone younger assume this position.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: I find these royal events meaningless, but I understand that perhaps entities like England want to preserve their tradition from that medieval era. At least the memes were not lacking for people to have a quiet time.