This August 29th is Gamer’s Day to celebrate all the fans who enjoy the video gamesNow that this medium has grown considerably in followers after the pandemic, there are many more people who have joined this world that has given us so many hours of fun and satisfaction.

Of course there are still people who simply don’t get called. However, here we have some recommendations with games that could show anyone the goodness of this world.. In addition, we will go from least to greatest complexity so that you can lead them along the way until they all become pros.

Games to celebrate this Gamer’s Day

It Takes Two is perfect for sharing the love of video games on Gamer’s Day

Although there are several games to enjoy individually, perhaps one of the best ways to introduce people to the gamer world is with cooperative games. There is no better example of this aspect than It Takes Two to completely lead your companion by the hand.

This title from Hazelight has everything to be a perfect introduction to video games. It’s a title that anyone can pick up and play without much complication, it has a great variety of play styles throughout its duration and it has a very nice story to show that game narratives are also worthwhile.

So for this Gamer’s Day it could be a great option in case you want to show someone why you are so delighted with these media. It’s available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Where you share it is up to you.

Tunic

Tunic was somewhat overlooked at the time but is a personal favorite and an excellent recommendation for Gamer’s Day. After all, it also starts off very easy for any skill level and grows with you so that you can sort of make your own path.

One of the things that makes Tunic unique is that it has virtually no tutorials, it just leaves you to your own devices in its world. However you can find parts of a manual, which is not in any known language, that gives you ideas of everything you can do.

It’s a game that scales its challenges and relies heavily on the player’s creativity and intelligence. In addition, it has a visual and musical section that will surely make you fall in love with it. It is available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom are perfect for winning new converts on Gamer’s Day

The most recent deliveries of The Legend of Zelda for Nintendo Switch are also some of the most accessible that we can recommend this Gamer’s Day. They also gradually release the player into their world and then give them a whole playground to unleash their creativity.

Here we do not decide on just one since both are very good on their own merits. Although we could say that Tears of the Kingdom receives a little more preference due to its powers to cross ceilings and combine both objects and weapons.

Its tremendous freedom, relative simplicity, large amount of content and variety of things to do make this pair of titles great potential converters of new gamers. So they have the seal of approval for you to share them this Gamer’s Day with the people you want to show the goodness of this world to.

Okami

Now we start to go a little further than gameplay on this Gamer’s Day. Okami, although not very difficult, is more complex than some previous ones on the list. However, the recommendation has more to do with what video games can achieve beyond just playing.

This Capcom title shows you the more artistic side of video games thanks to a beautiful presentation inspired by the ancient art of Japanese watercolor. It also gives us a more well-rounded story full of endearing characters that lasts more than 15 hours.

It is often mentioned Okami as an example of video games as art, and boy are they right. Anyone with an artistic inclination will see the first time you clear corruption from an area and fall in love with this game and will surely want to explore more like it. You can find it on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Hades is another great example of the power of video games on this Gamer’s Day

We finally arrived at Hades which in our opinion could be one of the most complicated on the list, but still a good entry point on this Gamer’s Day. Plus it combines a little bit of all the elements we love about these experiences into one package.

To start, although simple, it has a story that is interesting from the beginning. The protagonist, Zagreus, wants to escape the Underworld to see his mother Persephone once again.. Plus, the more you play, the more interactions you get with the characters that open up the narrative further.

As for gameplay, it’s quite addictive and constantly gives you that feeling of wanting one more try. It’s a roguelike that gives you new weapons and new paths to take with each try. Of course, every time you fail, you become more powerful. Even if you manage to escape, you find that there are more reasons to return and take hundreds more trips through the Underworld.

Finally, it also has a very beautiful artistic and musical section. Not only in the stages, but also when you talk to the different gods of Olympus you will encounter vibrant and colorful designs. Not to mention his music, which you will surely add to your Spotify playlists.

These are just a few experiences that we think are great for introducing new fans to the world of video games on this Gamer’s Day. What other game would you recommend? Which one turned you into a fan of this medium? Tell us in the comments.

