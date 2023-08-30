













Video games have come a long way in all these years. With much more variety of genres, very creative adventures and more accessibility options that make anyone jump into them. Even so, some somewhat toxic behaviors continue to exist. That’s why here we share some tips to avoid falling into toxicity and become a better player.

The tips that will make you a better gamer

A true gamer doesn’t judge a game without trying it.

We know that the console war has existed for years, but we believe that the situation is more ‘serious’ lately. Each side is only dedicated to criticizing the games of their ‘rivals’ for the most trivial things. Worst of all, they notoriously don’t even test the games and just spit out the same rhetoric over and over again.

That Nintendo makes games with bad graphics and for children, that PlayStation makes dangerous games, that Xbox has pure shooters. These arguments are used repeatedly in the gamer world and frankly get fed up. In the worst case they can turn a new player away from a gem just because of wrong and biased comments.

Of course every company has its mistakes and not all the games they make are perfect. But if you are going to criticize, let it be based on reasons and especially after you have already tried the game. Don’t just dismiss and curse a title simply for being ‘competitive’.

If you do this, you will not only help reduce toxicity in the gamer world, but you could also broaden your outlook. Both Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox have a lot to offer both in video games and in services, so it’s worth giving them a chance and not hating them just because.

Don’t defend tooth and nail companies that don’t even know you exist

Some gamers develop a very high level of fanaticism for certain companies. While it’s understandable that you have your favorite developers, it’s not good to go around aggressively defending them. Especially since no company is aware of the fights of one of their fas in internet forums.

At the end of the day, they are all companies that are more interested in making money with their games. Not to mention that you don’t gain anything by fighting half the world to defend them. So it is better not to fall into blindness and accept when they are wrong or applaud them when they do things well.

The gamer world is full of different tastes, respect them

Another bad practice that seems to be on the rise is when gamers criticize each other simply because of the genres they like. Just like with companies, everyone has something to offer. In addition to the fact that there is nothing and no one to say that one is superior to the other.

In the end it’s all about the tastes of each person. What’s wrong with someone loving turn-based combat, while you find it boring? Nothing. Surely you also have your own tastes that someone else does not seem so good. But there is no need to create confrontations over that.

Take care of enjoying your favorite games and let others do the same with theirs. After all we are not any authority, much less to tell others what to play. If by the way you also open up to try new things to understand the love of other people, what better.

Don’t be toxic with first-time gamers

Some fandoms seem very jealous of their games. So much so that they get angry when new people discover their favorite titles. They even react aggressively in chats or networks, which in the end makes no one want to get close.

Because they are so? We don’t know, but it is certainly something that should go away. There is absolutely nothing wrong with more people knowing about your favorite game. It’s not like they’re going to take away your copy with its arrival and you won’t be able to enjoy it anymore.

One of the most common ‘offenses’ that arise in this situation is calling new gamers ‘casual’. Let us remind you that at some point you were also a casual. You were not born knowing all genres or being a master of video games. You just started playing and that’s it. Of course, perhaps you had the advantage of falling in love with the medium at a time when there was no internet game for the try hards to attack you.

The best thing is to let people who want to get closer to the gamer world do so without restraint or criticism. This way more people can fall in love with this medium and at the same time they can remove some stigmas that still persist. Like that they are pure entertainment and that they do not give anything of value. Opening the doors will let them see that it is not so.

