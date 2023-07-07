Paulo Autori He finished his second cycle at Atlético Nacional. On the morning of this Thursday, the Antioquia team reported that the Brazilian coach resigned from his job. However, sources within the purslane team confirmed to EL TIEMPO that the coach’s goodbye took place on Wednesday night. And despite what some believed, it was not with the players present.

Paulo Autuori had to deal with resistance from the fans since his arrival at Atlético Nacional at the end of last year. The Brazilian DT returned to the purslane club, after his passing between 2018 and 2019, to occupy the space left by Hernán Darío Herrera. And, from the outset, some fans criticized his appointment.

However, the directors of Atlético Nacional supported him until the last minute, as they expressed in their public statements after the triggers that affected Autuori’s atmosphere in the team: the defeat against Millonarios in the final and the epilogue that was the last game against Board of Argentina.

The coaches of Nacional and Millonarios, Paulo Autuori and Alberto Gamero.

One of the most surprised by the news was the Millionaires coach, Alberto Gamero, who found out about the information about Autuori through the media, just before traveling with Millonarios to the United States to play a friendly against the purslane.

“I didn’t know, it’s unfortunate. It couldn’t be that losing a title would damage everything. We’re used to that,” said the coach who emerged champion after Millonarios’ victory against Nacional on penalties.

Then Gamero added: “It’s unfortunate, he’s a Copa Libertadores champion coach, champion in Brazil… but hey, that’s the way things are.”

Hours after the official announcement, it was reported from Brazil that Autuori would already have everything ready to be the technical coordinator of Coritiba, the Brasileirão’s colero.

