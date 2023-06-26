Millionaires was champion this Saturdayafter beating Atlético Nacional 3-2 on penalties, after a dramatic final in which the ninety minutes of the second leg ended with a tie at one goal.

The Bogotá team managed to celebrate in El Campín after starting losing the game due to a goal from the striker Jefferson Dukein the first half of the match.

In the second half, a rebound grabbed by the defender Andres Llinasfan and player of Millonarios, represented the draw for Alberto Gamero’s team.

Already in penalties, the situation could not be more tense. Dorlan Pabón and Jader Valencia, the first collectors, missed their launch.

And, after the first collection of Millionaires, a peak moment would have arrived that had gone unnoticed at the time: the entry of a ball collector onto the court.

The purpose of your entry? As seen in a video, withdraw Kevin Mier’s towel, in which the collection trends of the Millionaires players would have been noted.

After the echo of the recording, with which a whole debate has been generated on social networks, Millos coach Alberto Gamero was questioned about it.

Gamero talks about the controversial “master play” of Millonarios’ ball collectors in penalties against Nacional

Alberto Gamero, coach of Millionaires.

“Believe me, they’re still asking me this,” was the first thing Gamero said about the action of the ball collector, in an interview with ‘Blu Radio’.

“Is it true about the towel?”Néstor Morales, director of ‘Mañanas Blu’, asked the DT of Millonarios.

“No, no, no, no. We are a coaching staff that is very new to these things. We have no experience or anything like that.”Gamer replied.

“I wanted to congratulate you on the towel…” Morales told him.

“No no no. If suddenly it had been true, criticize me, but don’t congratulate me on it.”Gamero said at the beginning of the talk.

Later, after being informed of the existence of videos of the moment, Gamero stated: “Now there are many platforms, there is a lot of software that goalkeepers have to know that… our goalkeeper, our video editor (Alejandro Correales) He took him to a room before the talk, and showed him where they charge and where they don’t charge (the Nacional players)”.

At the insistence of the issue of the ball collector, Gamero said: “I found out from the interviews, I do not have social networks. I am finding out this morning that this happened (…) A player noticed…, so it was a player’s alertness, not the coaching staff“.

After a panelist said that it was the midfielder Daniel Giraldo who allegedly warned the ball collector, Gamero added: “There is something: don’t even think that one of the coaching staff is going to tell Giraldo (…) no, no, no.”

“Someone said it and someone did it,” Néstor Morales concluded in the talk about what happened.

