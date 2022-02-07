millionaires returned to victory this Sunday in the League, beating Unión Magdalena on date 5 of the League, 1-0.

At the end of the match, DT Alberto Gamero spoke about the victory and what needs to be improved.

(Also read: Luis Díaz debuted with Liverpool and the British press surrenders at his feet)

“We had planned the game, we knew that Unión was going to have a medium-low block, the sides were not going to be important, we had to seek to generate football from the inside, we distributed both Ruiz, Macka and Sosa… We were worried about not being able to do a goal. We arrived, we generated. Sánchez (rival goalkeeper) was good. We won a tough game”, said Gamero.

Regarding the definition problem, he commented: “We are concerned when we don’t generate. Herazo made a mistake. Decision-making is personal. This is an offensive team, 2 goals in 5 games, but with more than 50, 60 arrivals, but We don’t specify.”

blue idol

Gamero also announced that everything has already been agreed for the arrival of Arnoldo Iguarán, a former club soccer player, symbol, and who will come to strengthen the attackers.

“It’s paperwork. He’s already talked about it, he does his paperwork, but Arnoldo has been there all week, he’s a flagship, a great idol of Millonarios, having him there will give the strikers more confidence. Hopefully this week we have him there and that he enjoy this team,” said Gamero.

SPORTS