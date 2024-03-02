Millionaires still does not raise its head. He doesn't score what he has and all his rivals are hurting him. There are now four consecutive defeats in the League, after the 1-2 against Equidad this Saturday in Bogotá.

You have to go to the second half of 2019 to find four consecutive falls for the blues. The team was still directed by Jorge Luis Pinto. They lost to Tolima (2-0), América (1-2), Junior (1-0) and Santa Fe (2-4). Now, those led by Alberto Gamero lost against Águilas Doradas, Patriotas, Once Caldas and now Equidad.

However, unlike Tuesday's game against Eleven, the fans supported the coach, who even shed a couple of tears for the support.

“Just as last time I expressed the pain I had, now I express the internal joy, the gratitude of all these fans who came to accompany us, not only with me but with the players. That will motivate us to fight much harder for them and become stronger,” Gamero said at a press conference.

In Millonarios, errors and injuries have ruined the campaign in recent days. “There are things to review. It's not just the injured: today (Saturday), we practically scored the goals, against a great rival. We didn't do what we had to do in the opposing goal. This is with patience, without relaxing. This team is strong, there are points left to play for and we are going to fight for this,” said Gamero.

What happened to Leonardo Castro and Santiago Giordana?

The coach revealed the initial diagnosis of Santiago Giordana and Leonardo Castro, who were injured. “Santiago Giordana, pain in left hamstring, he will have an MRI tomorrow. According to the doctor's opinion, it is not serious. “What happened to Leonardo Castro is pain in the left abductor.”

Gamero assures that the group is strong. “I don't see a declining group. We made a great effort, against a rival who attacked and also defended well, but the initiative went to Millonarios. In the day-to-day life that we live with them, we show them videos, good plays that happened before these four games, before this we had 11 points. On Monday we are going to correct what we saw today, we are going to improve things. We have a good team, just because things are not working out for us does not mean that we are not a good team,” he expressed.

For his part, captain Mackalister Silva spoke about how rivals are taking advantage of Millonarios' mistakes. “To say that they are coming easy to us is that they give us ten goal opportunities per game, but we are having bad luck and the effectiveness of the other teams. How many times did we get Patriots, how many did we get Águilas, how many did we get clear Equidad? This is not the Equity that cuts and clashes, creates and arrives. They are coming at us once or twice and scoring one or two goals. So, we have to work so that one or two do not reach us.”

