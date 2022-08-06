The party of the esports big next August 26, 27 and 28 at Expo Santa Fe when the first edition of Gamergy Mexico where we will have the long-awaited final of the LLA of League of Legends.

During these three days we will have all kinds of surprises and activities for all fans of video games and the online world. Tickets can be found through gamergy.boletia.com.

“We have 5 years of agreement for GAMERGY to happen here in Mexico. The event of international magnitude will feature more than 200 game stations, the most important teams and content generators of the country’s gamer community, sponsoring brands that will generate experiences through the game, a top-level international final and a recital with great artists of the Mexican scene”, comments Juan Diego Garcia Squetino, Director of Business Development for GGTech Entertainment Americas.

As we mentioned, this event will be the place where the grand finale of LLA Clausura 2022 will take place and that will be on August 27. Attendees will have the chance to support their favorite teams which will eventually try to earn a place in the World Cup. League of Legends.

“We are starting the playoff stage and soon we will know which two teams will face each other live from GAMERGY, we are very excited to have this face-to-face final in Mexico and to celebrate with the fans of the league the team that will represent us as a region in Worlds”, he pointed Eduardo CazaresLOL Esports Product Manager at Riot Games LATAM.

We also recommend: The journey to Worlds begins: LLA 2022 already has a start date

On the other hand, the artists confirmed to animate the Gamergy Mexico they will be Adán Cruz and Santa RM, along with the Rich Vagos Samantha Barrón, Denilson and Opium Gall brought to you by Amazon Music.

We will also have amateur tournaments of Valorant, League of Legends, Rocket League, Pokémon Unite and Super Smash Bros.

Excited for this event? We want to know your comments. We wait for you at Twitter and also on our channel Discord.