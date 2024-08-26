The Gamer Week It is already underway, and multiple companies are planning to take advantage of this period to offer a series of discounts and offers that all users cannot afford to miss. One of these is Mercado Libre, which already offers products that all players should have.

Starting today, August 26, and until September 2, Mercado Libre will offer multiple discounts and offers that give you the opportunity to get consoles, games, collector’s editions and accessories at discounted prices that will help your wallet substantially. These are just some of the offers you can already find:

These and more offers will be available until September 2ndand if you want to see what else you can get, here Here is the complete list. On related topics, the subscription to Disney+ through Mercado Libre has changed. Similarly, people pollute by buying through Amazon and Mercado Libre.

Author’s Note:

This is a period that can be good for more than one person. Discounts of this type allow all users to get the games, consoles and accessories they have always wanted, and many of these offers are worth it.

Via: Free market