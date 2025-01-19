The vein of ‘gamer’ tourism is practically untapped in Spain. From international fairs to themed hotels with consoles to play in rooms, agencies or routes, the possibilities open to the sector create a new business niche. Some institutions (such as the Malaga City Council) are already involved in the development of strategies to promote this cultural and leisure industry.

He Travel Trends Report 2025, carried out by the Skyscanner platform, indicates that this year will be important due to the offer of trips related to video games. Reservations for hotels with video game consoles will see an increase, but in Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, the United States and Thailand. There is a lot of game left to play here to continue passing screens.

Hotel for gamers

The Magic Games Hotel, located in Magic World Resort (which until recently was Marina d’Or, in Oropesa del Mar), has become the spearhead of ‘gamer’ tourism, a profile that was not served in the market, despite the legion of fans. Following the acquisition by Magic Hotels & Resorts and Grupo Fuertes of the establishment, it was renovated and opened on May 31, 2024 with a new concept.

The hotel has 245 themed rooms. They all have decoration and/or ‘gamer’ elements for free such as board games, consoles (from brands such as Xbox, Playstation or Nintendo…), arcade and multi-game machines with thousands of retro games and even (depending on the category of the room), virtual reality devices and Formula 1 simulators. In addition, it has gamer elements in all its areas and more than 400 leisure elements such as arcades in common areas.









Francisco Javier García Cuenca, vice president of Magic Costa Blanca, explains that Magic Games offers a pioneering experience “of themed accommodation inspired by video games and board games.” “We believe that the accommodation covers an unexplored niche, especially among children and older adolescents who until now could not find hotels with leisure elements to their liking,” he adds.

The hotel has a museum with memorabilia and cult objects from the best-known sagas with special editions of consoles and autographed games. Furthermore, in the ‘teen zone’ and the toy library, board games and video games have a great presence. “We periodically organize tournaments of the best-known video games on giant screens,” he says. «In the future, events such as festivals dedicated to this culture will be held, just as we have done at Magic Robin Hood Resort. Likewise, hotel guests have preferential access to Magic Play Zone, a large video game area located in Magic World Resort with virtual reality, arcade, consoles and options for playing with the family,” he adds.

One of the themed rooms at the Magic Games hotel





The motto ‘we play together, we share together’ defines the purpose of the offer, says the director of Magic Costa Blanca: «The objective is that during the holidays memories are created and moments of family play are shared. “We have a wide variety of leisure proposals that are ideal for competing and sharing.”

To attract customers, the establishment offers free stays to children and young people up to and including 18 years of age (as long as they are accompanied by two people of legal age). The company is committed to “continuing to combine innovative experiences supported by technology and supervised by a great human team.” The future of themed hotels (like the field of video games) will allow, according to García, “to continue improving and personalizing the customer experience.” This new business model includes for other hotels the more limited possibility of offering a specific area so that video game lovers can enjoy their hobby.

In countries like Australia, Indonesia and the US, there is already a boom in hotels for players

The tenth art

Leisure, culture, art, the world of video games seduces veterans and newcomers alike. And that is why the National Digital Content Pole was created in Malaga in 2017, dependent on the City Council with the aim of promoting a business and entertainment ecosystem thanks to video games, virtual reality and audiovisual production. Fairs and meetings take place in Malaga, which has become a kind of video game capital: Gamepolis, Guadalindie, Games Executive Summit, and Freakcon, the Indie Games Awards.

This favorable microclimate has led to the opening of the OXO Video Game Museum in this city in January 2023. The experience has been so beneficial (130,000 visitors in 2024, 40% foreigners) that another headquarters was opened in Madrid last December.

This interactive and immersive space summarizes the 70 years of history of this industry. Its name, OXO, is the first video game in history, developed in 1952. The company that manages both venues is Kaiju Group, owned by the Ramos brothers.

Santiago Bustamante, cultural director of the OXO Museum, is a journalist specialized in the world of video games in its artistic and cultural aspects. Since 2011 he has presented the program Fallo de Sistema on Radio 3. «The visitor – he indicates – can find a 360º tour of the history of the video game, focused on the past, present and future of new trends. Both the Malaga museum and the Madrid museum are articulated with the same structure, a permanent private collection and six-month temporary exhibitions.

Despite its brief history, the content has been important, Bustamente says: «We started with legendary sagas like Animal Crossing, Call of Duty and God of War. Then we have done a Final Fantasy exhibition and the most recent one with the 40 years of Dynamic. And in Madrid we have started with the 30th anniversary of Playstation. In the future part we have VR and experimental video games.

silent revolution

The consideration of the video game as art and culture and at the same time as a possible tourist attraction has not yet flourished, he considers: «As a museum we are a reference, there is not one like it in the world. There are several projects mainly focused on the past, but it is not our concept, open from Monday to Sunday, with initiatives that include our own editorial line, talks, activities, an idea of ​​a living museum, with workshops. The video game has been around for two decades, the last one especially, leading a kind of silent revolution, conquering cultural spaces that were previously denied to it.

Bustamante is confident, however, in the future: «We are paving the way for what is going to be something normal, that you go to a city and the Video Game Museum is the typical museum of the city. We come to demonstrate that the video game is the most important cultural medium of our days, due to consumption, due to impact, due to how it is articulated and how it relates to the rest of the cultural and artistic media, whether literature, cinema or beauty. arts. The video game is total art, the tenth art that has permeated the layers of popular culture.

The cultural director of OXO boasts that there is no other museum like it: «Not even the Computerspielemuseum, in Berlin. Not even the one in Milan. The most important is the one launched by Nintendo in Japan. But he only talks about Nintendo. Saving the distance, it is as if you are referring to the Van Gogh Museum, which would be Nintendo’s, and we are the Prado, an art gallery. We don’t just have Nintendo products, but also Sony, Xbox, Atari…”